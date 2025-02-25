  • Menu
Habsiguda Corporator Visits Free Health Camp

Highlights

In Habsiguda Division, Corporator Kakkireni Chetana Harish visited the Dr. Dheeraj Pain Relief Centre on Street No. 7, where free health tests were being conducted for patients.

In Habsiguda Division, Corporator Kakkireni Chetana Harish visited the Dr. Dheeraj Pain Relief Centre on Street No. 7, where free health tests were being conducted for patients. The initiative, led by Dr. Dheeraj, took place on a Sunday to provide essential medical services to the community.

During her visit, the Corporator commended Dr. Dheeraj for his commitment to quality healthcare and acknowledged the importance of offering free consultations to patients for one day in the spirit of corporate responsibility.

The event also saw participation from BJP leaders Chelloju Elachary, Pentam Shailender, Katta Bhaskar, among others, highlighting a collaborative effort to enhance health services in the area.

More On
