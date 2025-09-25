Live
Hafizpet railway station makeover under ABSS chugging towards completion
Hyderabad: Hafizpet Railway Station is undergoing a major transformation under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS), with redevelopment works nearing completion at an estimated cost of Rs 29.21 crore. The initiative is part of Indian Railways’ plan to modernise 40 stations across Telangana, with a total outlay of Rs 2,752 crore, to enhance passenger amenities and meet world-class standards.
Categorised as Suburban Grade-3 (SG-3), Hafizpet is a key suburban station in the Hyderabad–Secunderabad region, catering to nearly 9,000 passengers daily. Around 60 MMTS trains and 8 express services pass through the station, making it a vital suburban hub. Its proximity to IT corridors in western Hyderabad has further increased its importance.
Redevelopment plans include improvements to the station building, circulating area development, new platform shelters, a 12-metre wide foot overbridge with two lifts and two escalators, upgraded waiting halls, toilet blocks, and platform surfacing.
According to officials, major civil works such as platform shelters and circulating areas are already complete, while façade lighting, signage boards, lifts, and escalators are in the final stages. The entire project is expected to be completed within the next one to two months.
The ABSS, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to modernise stations with a long-term vision, ensuring continuous development to meet growing passenger needs and improve regional connectivity.