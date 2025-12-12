Dream home hunt to be made easy at SBI’s mega property expo

Hyderabad: The State Bank of India (SBI) is organising a three-day mega property expo, featuring more than 60 prominent builders from Hyderabad, who will showcase their ongoing and upcoming real estate projects, at Hitex, Madhapur from December 19 to 21.

For the last six years, SBI has been conducting the mega event bringing together a host of prominent members of the builder fraternity on one platform. S Radhakrishnan, Chief General Manager, SBI, Hyderabad Circle, said that the mega property show turns seven this year and the expo will provide customers a one stop solution to acquire their dream home.

“If one dreams of owning a home, there’s no need to hop between multiple sites — Hyderabad’s top builders and the most promising properties will all be under one roof at this expo. Special concessions and attractive interest rates will also be offered to those who book their home at the property show,” said Radhakrishnan.

On Thursday, the SBI team flagged off the vehicles, which are being promoted as the moving ambassadors for the property expo. On the occasion, Radhakrishnan said that over 300 vehicles are being deployed for the publicity of the expo. “We request people interested in purchasing a property in Hyderabad to visit the property expo, choose their dream home, and make the property show a success,” he added.

Interacting with media persons, Radhakrishnan said that Hyderabad Circle crossed over Rs 2,000 crore of housing loan disbursements each month. “The property show is likely to showcase around 500 residential projects in the city. These properties will be a mix of affordable, mid and luxury range. We have seen demand for larger living spaces these days,” he said, adding that the bank is giving an interest rate of 7.7 per cent to 8.5 per cent.”