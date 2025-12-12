HYDRAA cracks down on encroachments in Nizampet

Hyderabad: A major anti-encroachment drive was carried out on Thursday in Nizampet Municipal limits under Quthbullapur constituency by Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA).

During the operation, the HYDRAA officials removed illegal occupations from government-owned land in survey no.191, located in the Nizampet. The operation marks a significant step in reclaiming public property that had been under encroachment for a long time.

To ensure that the clearance process proceeded smoothly and without obstruction from the locals and encroachers, the officials on the ground coordinated with the police officers.

The targeted land parcel in Survey No.191 has been under close monitoring due to repeated encroachment attempts. As part of the drive, HYDRAA authorities deployed machinery and personnel to enforce land protection measures and prevent future violations.

Local residents observed the large-scale and filed a complaint with the HYDRAA. Following the complaint, the officials removed the encroachment and the locals welcomed the move, stating that protecting government land in rapidly developing zones such as Nizampet is essential for planned urban growth.

Authorities also emphasised that strict action would continue against any fresh attempts to occupy government land illegally.

Meanwhile, HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath directed officials to complete the desilting of nalas by April 2026. “We are witnessing unusual rainfall, with 10 cm to 20 cm falling in a single day. To ensure the free flow of stormwater during such events, achieving a flood-free city must be our goal,” he said during a coordination meeting with GHMC maintenance officials. The GHMC will take up the work from January.

Ranganath said clearing the clogged underground drainage lines at Maitrivanam and removing encroachments at the Patny nala has eliminated flood risks.

He assured to complete the works by April. The Commissioner instructed officials to involve locals and public representatives in monitoring the nala desilting works starting from January.

HYDRAA will also launch the Basti Bata to ensure community participation during nala desilting works.