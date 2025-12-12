SBI’s ‘Fraud Ka Full Stop’ drive to fight cybercrime

Hyderabad: State Bank of India (SBI), in collaboration with the Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB), on Thursday launched the two-month “Fraud Ka Full Stop” cyber-awareness campaign, which will run from December 2, 2025, to January 31, 2026.

The initiative was inaugurated simultaneously across all six administrative offices and 27 regional business offices of SBI in Telangana. The ceremony began with the blowing of a conch, symbolising the start of a state-wide fight against cyber fraud.

As part of the campaign, SBI introduced the Cyber Defender Programme, deploying 355 trained cyber defenders across the circle. These personnel will engage customers twice a day in branches and organise outreach sessions in schools, colleges, RWAs and community spaces to promote safe digital behaviour.

SBI has been a key driver of cyber-awareness in the state, reaching lakhs of citizens through SMS and email alerts, mobile awareness vans, park activities, street plays, campus programmes and town hall meetings. This year alone, more than 1,000 SBI staff members participated in mass-awareness efforts, helping prevent several digital-arrest fraud attempts.

Reinforcing its commitment, SBI continues to promote its “Each One Reach Five & Teach Five Daily” mission, encouraging every customer and employee to become a Cyber Ambassador.