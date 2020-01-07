Hanamkonda: BJP seeks support for the Citizenship Amendment Act

Hanamkonda: BJP leaders led by Warangal Urban District president Rao Padma were in a mission mode to make their proposed demonstration here on Wednesday (January 8) in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) a huge success. The BJP cadres met the walkers at the Arts and Science College and Kakatiya University rounds and urged them to participate in the rally in support of national cause. The leaders explained about the new law and blamed the Opposition parties for spreading misinformation. No Indian Muslim will be affected by the CAA, they said.



Senior leaders Puli Sarotham Reddy, Rao Amarender Reddy and Pasikanti Rajendra Prasad were among others present. The leaders said that the rally will be organised from Thousand Pillars Temple to Public Gardens in Hanamkonda.