Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Hanamkonda: BJP seeks support for the Citizenship Amendment Act

Hanamkonda: BJP seeks support for the Citizenship Amendment Act
Highlights

BJP leaders led by Warangal Urban District president Rao Padma were in a mission mode to make their proposed demonstration here on Wednesday (January...

Hanamkonda: BJP leaders led by Warangal Urban District president Rao Padma were in a mission mode to make their proposed demonstration here on Wednesday (January 8) in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) a huge success. The BJP cadres met the walkers at the Arts and Science College and Kakatiya University rounds and urged them to participate in the rally in support of national cause. The leaders explained about the new law and blamed the Opposition parties for spreading misinformation. No Indian Muslim will be affected by the CAA, they said.

Senior leaders Puli Sarotham Reddy, Rao Amarender Reddy and Pasikanti Rajendra Prasad were among others present. The leaders said that the rally will be organised from Thousand Pillars Temple to Public Gardens in Hanamkonda.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Chandrababu Naidu and other JAC leaders arrested at Benz Circle8 Jan 2020 3:30 PM GMT

Chandrababu Naidu and other JAC leaders arrested at Benz Circle

We aren
We aren't looking for war with USA: Iran Ambassador to India
Iran supreme leader says
Iran supreme leader says 'slap in face' delivered to US
High court gives nod for local bodies polls in Andhra Pradesh
High court gives nod for local bodies polls in Andhra Pradesh
Centre to Supreme Court: Transfer all PILs on CAA to Supreme Court
Centre to Supreme Court: Transfer all PILs on CAA to Supreme


Top