Hanamkonda: Congress fought sincerely

Hanamkonda: Congress honours the verdict given by the people in the elections to Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC), said Warangal District Congress Committee (DCC) president Naini Rajender Reddy. Talking to press persons here on Tuesday, he said that the Congress, whether in opposition or in power, will always work for the people.

"The ruling TRS threatened Congress leaders with police cases as a pressure tactic to force them to join TRS or remain inactive to win the elections to the urban local body (ULB)," Reddy said. He said that though the odds were against them, the Congress was able to win four divisions in the GWMC elections. Unlike the other parties, the Congress didn't have money bags. We won all the four divisions without luring the electorate by means of money and liquor, Reddy said. He said that both the TRS and the BJP hoodwinked people by owning the development done during the Congress government. Stating that the TRS was trying to lure the Congress candidates who won the election, he termed it as undemocratic.

Reddy told the party men not to be discouraged by the GWMC results as win or defeat was common in the politics. Later, he administered an oath to the cadres that they would not leave the party.