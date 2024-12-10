Live
Hanamkonda Police Destroy 261 Modified Bike Silencers
Warangal police have taken strict action by targeting bikes with modified silencers. As part of this drive, 261 modified silencers were destroyed in Hanamkonda, sending a clear message to violators.
These silencers, known for generating excessive noise, have been a persistent nuisance to residents, disrupting peace and quiet in neighborhoods. Acting on public complaints, the police have warned bike owners against altering their vehicles. Officials made it clear that anyone caught using or installing such silencers will face severe penalties.
The crackdown isn’t limited to bike owners. Mechanics and garage owners who facilitate these modifications have also been put on notice. The police have warned them of strict action if they continue to assist in installing such silencers.
This initiative is part of the Warangal police’s broader effort to reduce noise pollution and ensure a peaceful environment for all. Residents have been urged to support the campaign by adhering to the rules and avoiding unnecessary modifications to their vehicles.