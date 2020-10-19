Hanamkonda: State told to help private teachers

Hanamkonda: The State government must come forward to help the private lecturers and teachers, All India Mahila Congress general secretary and Mulugu MLA Danasari Anasuya aka Seethakka said.



Expressing solidarity with the private lecturers' stir at the Ambedkar statue in Hanamkonda on Sunday, she criticised the government for its inaction. "There are there are about five lakh private lecturers and teachers in the State, who were without wages since the coronavirus lockdown. It's high time that the government help the private lecturers," Seethakka said. She accused the government of throttling the voice of the Opposition whenever the latter tried to raise the issues faced by the people.

She appealed to all intellectuals to unite and teach a fitting lesson to the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Stating that the Congress would stand by them, she told the private lecturer and teachers not to commit suicide.