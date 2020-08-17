Hanamkonda:Congress for speedy relief to flood-affected

Hanamkonda: The State government needs to be proactive in assisting the flood-affected residents, who have been facing immense problems due to torrential rains for the last few days, former Mayor Errabelli Swarna and former City Congress Committee President Katla Srinivas Rao said.



Speaking to party cadres here on Monday, Swarna said that denizens are hesitant to come on to streets due to inundation of all the roads in the city. "Life has become miserable for the residents living in low-lying areas. It's high time for the administration to extend its support to the flood-affected," the former Mayor said.

Referring to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's promise to allocate Rs 300 crore each year for the development of Warangal city, she criticised the government for not fulfilling its promise. Further, she demanded the government to release white paper on developmental activity carried in the erstwhile Warangal district.

Senior leaders B Raja Bhadraiah, A Kalyan, K Ganesh, A Surender, E Raj Kumar, Vamshi Krishna, Mallam Kumar and Bharadwaj were among others present.