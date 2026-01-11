Handloom weavers in Aiza allege corruption, demand probe

Gadwal: Serious allegations of irregularities and injustice have emerged regarding the implementation of Central and State government welfare schemes for handloom weavers in Aija town, Jogulamba Gadwal district.

Local weavers claim they have been excluded from the distribution of lift machines, despite being eligible under the same schemes that benefited weavers in Gadwal, Gattu, Maldakal, Macharla and Rajoli mandals.

The weavers allege that the handloom cluster covering Aiza town, Eklaspuram, and Aragidda villages was inaugurated without the knowledge or participation of actual beneficiaries.

They claim that although more than 100 lift machines were sanctioned to the cluster in the past, none were distributed to eligible workers.

Adding to their grievances, the weavers have accused cluster management and office bearers of demanding bribes of approximately Rs 10,000 per lift machine, which they say led to the withholding of equipment and benefits. The majority of weavers also claim there is no clarity regarding the number of officially registered handloom workers or the operational status of the cluster, citing a lack of transparency and communication.

Aggrieved handloom workers have appealed to the district administration to conduct a comprehensive and impartial inquiry into the alleged corruption. They demanded strict action against those responsible and urged authorities to ensure that lift machines and other welfare benefits are distributed fairly to all eligible workers in Aiza, Eklaspuram and Aragidda, as has been done in other mandals.

The weavers stressed that timely intervention is essential to restore trust and secure justice for the traditional handloom community, whose livelihoods depend heavily on these government-supported schemes.