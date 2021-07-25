Hans India has carved out niche in journalism says Bandi Sanjay Kumar

The Hans India has created a new trend in the field of journalism by providing not only national and international news but has been laying special emphasis on local news.

In one word, it is English newspaper with a vernacular outlook. The newspaper has been playing a key role in raising awareness about Covid vaccination and its importance and has focussed more on positive stories in the form of 'Bravehearts.'

The Hans India has earned a reputation of presenting news transparently in simple language so that persons from a cross-section of the society can understand.

Good headlines, impressive editorials are the highlights of this paper. I extend my heartiest wishes to The Hans India on its 10th anniversary.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar,

Telangana State BJP President