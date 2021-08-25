  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Hans' role laudable

Dr Waseem, Pulmonologist, District Civil Hospital, Karimnagar
x

Dr Waseem, Pulmonologist, District Civil Hospital, Karimnagar

Highlights

The role being played by The Hans India during the Covid-19 pandemic that has gripped the world is laudable.

The role being played by The Hans India during the Covid-19 pandemic that has gripped the world is laudable.

The newspaper awakened people by publishing real news on the Coronavirus and was instrumental in instilling confidence in and boosting the morale of those struggling from the Covid, especially by publishing their experiences and victory over the Coronavirus under the title, 'Brave Hearts.'

Dr Waseem, Pulmonologist,

District Civil Hospital, Karimnagar

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X