Hans' role laudable

The role being played by The Hans India during the Covid-19 pandemic that has gripped the world is laudable.

The newspaper awakened people by publishing real news on the Coronavirus and was instrumental in instilling confidence in and boosting the morale of those struggling from the Covid, especially by publishing their experiences and victory over the Coronavirus under the title, 'Brave Hearts.'

Dr Waseem , Pulmonologist,

District Civil Hospital, Karimnagar