Hans well connects with rural masses says a private employee Srinivas Reddy

The Hans India has carved a niche for itself by reaching out to the rural areas. English newspapers rarely focus on rural India.

This is where Hans scores a few brownie points compared to other English newspapers. It gives an impression of 'local' where other newspapers couldn't do so.

I am someone who argues for encouraging children to read English newspapers and my daughter Dolly is comfortable in reading 'The Hans India.' The 'Vox Populi' is one of the interesting columns where people like me could express their opinion on various current issues.

The Hans also has eminent columnists and their expertise is very much useful for one and all. I humbly request The Hans management to focus on providing infographic information of reports which enhances readability. It will surely take The Hans to a new level.

Kadipikonda Srinivas Reddy,

Private employee, Hanamkonda