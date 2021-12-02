Hanumakonda: ABVP stages protest

Hanumakonda: Demanding release of pending fee-reimbursement and scholarships, ABVP activists staged Rasta Roko (road blockade) at Nayim Nagar here on Thursday.

Speaking at the protest, ABVP Hanumakonda district convener Chatrapati Shivaji and Vibhag Students for Development (SFD) convener Ganesh found fault with the State government for ignoring the problems faced by the students. It's been three years since the government had not released fee reimbursement and scholarships that amount to Rs 3,816 crore, the leaders said.

"The State is playing with the lives of students by not releasing fee reimbursement and scholarships," the leaders said. The government also failed to provide basic amenities to the students, they alleged. The State government is more interested in liquor business than the problems faced by the students, the leaders said. The student leaders said that they would intensify their stir if the government fails to release funds at the earliest. The leaders also threatened the government that they would obstruct the movement of TRS leaders.

The police swung into action and tried to disperse the students when the traffic came to a grinding halt on Nain Nagar road. The police had a tough time controlling the students before they arrested them.