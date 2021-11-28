Hanumakonda: Buckle up helmet, says actor Suman

Hanumakonda: There is an imperative need to wear a helmet, actor Suman said, calling on citizens to save their lives besides protecting their dependent family members. Speaking at a road safety programme organised by the Kazipet Division Police here on Sunday, he said that it is essential to wear a helmet when riding a bike. Stating that head injuries are responsible for about 85 per cent of biking-related deaths, the actor said that margin of error is very little when people ride on motorbikes. Hence, the onus is on motorists to take care of their lives by wearing helmets.

"The motorists need to understand that traffic regulations are meant for their safety. Violating traffic rules and driving at high speed is not heroism. Do not blame the traffic police who work in extreme conditions to protect the lives of people," Suman said. A disciplined driving avoids accidents, he added.

Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar appealed to people give utmost importance to their safety.

"Over-speeding is one of the major reasons that lead to road mishaps. The statistics indicate that a large number of accident victims die due to head injuries. It's mandatory for the bike riders to wear helmets and follow the other rules," Vinay said.

To create awareness about the importance of wearing helmets, the police organised a bike rally. Suman flagged off the rally. Earlier, he along with Greater Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani and Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh distributed helmets to police personnel and media persons. Kazipet ACP Srinivas and Traffic ACP Balaswamy were among others present.