Hanumakonda: Congress slams graft in KUDA, flays government

Hanumakonda: In its bid to highlight the alleged irregularities in the functioning of Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA), the Congress cadres led by AICC Member Bakka Judson launched a signature campaign on Monday in Hanumakonda.

Symbolically, the Congress workers chose a multi-storied shopping complex constructed by the KUDA near Hanumakonda bus station. Judson alleged that the building was given on lease at a throwaway price to the benamis of TRS leaders. He alleged the hand of Ajith Reddy and KUDA chairman Marri Yadava Reddy in the award of the lease.

Judson alleged that the TRS leaders were making use of the offices of KUDA project officer E Ajith Reddy, who was mired in corruption. He also said that the ACB caught the PO a few years ago, however, he continued to work with KUDA without any transfer. This indicated that he had the support of TRS top brass, the Congress leader said.

Judson questioned the KUDA stand on some works. "The authorities who cleared the plantation of saplings work worth Rs 33 lakh near Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to a single tender just in three days were not finalising a similar the work between Mulugu and Peddammagadda," he criticised. He demanded that the KUDA functionaries explain why the Bhadrakali Bund was not opened to the people yet.

The Congress leader also accused the KUDA officials of conducting a bogus survey at Arepally and Paidipally to snatch the lands of farmers in the name of land pooling.

"KUDA comes under the purview of MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao and, hence, we demand that he order a probe into the irregularities in it," Judson said. TPCC secretary Bommanapally Ashok Reddy, TPCC organising secretary Jali Kamalakar Reddy, Aroori Sambaiah, Asgar, Ippa Srikanth, G Mahender and K Suresh were among others present.