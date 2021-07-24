Happy birthday KTR: Dynamic Leader to celebrate birthday with a 'Gift a Smile' program

Happy birthday KTR: The TRS working president and Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development and IT and Industries K Taraka Rama Rao is one of the popular political leaders in India who proved his calibre on various occasions. He held different responsibilities and roles besides addressing public issues in the TRS Party and thus people fondly call him one of the dynamic leaders who is reliable in resolving public problems personally.

KTR was born in the Karimnagar district of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh on July 24, 1976 and ventured into politics in 2006 by joining Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). In 2009 polls, he contested from Sircilla assembly constituency and won as MLA and the rest is history.



He has brought major IT companies and research development centres to Hyderabad making the city turn into the largest IT hub. He had set up the Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) to turn the engineering graduates readily work for the industry during 2015-16.



On the occasion of his birthday on July 24, KTR started a social program called 'Gift a Smile'. KTR has revealed that he is donating 100 scooters specially designed for the disabled to celebrate his birthday. The dynamic leader has asked the cadre and party leaders not to waste money spending on bouquets, cakes, flexes, and hoardings instead to plant a sapling or helping the poor. With the call given by their leader, the cadre is all set for Mokkoti Vruksharchana on Saturday.



Meanwhile, KTR appealed to party cadre and fans that they should not come to Hyderabad for his birthday celebrations in the wake of heavy rains in the state. All public representatives were advised to be available to the public at the field level as there is a possibility of heavy rains for another two to three days. He urged them to participate in support activities where needed.