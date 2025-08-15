Har Ghar Tiranga yatra celebrated with patriotic fervour

Hyderabad: The “Har Ghar Tiranga” yatra, organised by the BJP, was celebrated with immense enthusiasm across Telangana as part of the nationwide campaign, despite alleged hurdles posed by the state’s Congress-led government.

Telangana BJP President N. Ramchander Rao led the yatra at two prominent locations—Necklace Road and JNTU Kukatpally. The event witnessed participation from party leaders, workers, students, and citizens, all united in a display of patriotic spirit.

Addressing the gathering at Necklace Road, Rao stated that while the yatra is officially organised in BJP-ruled states, in Telangana, people—especially students—are voluntarily joining the initiative. He announced that the national flag would be hoisted on 40 lakh homes across the state, describing it as a powerful symbol of unity, dignity, and national pride.

Rao emphasized that the yatra, launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is instilling a deep sense of patriotism in every Indian. He noted that the campaign commemorates the 79th Independence Day and pays tribute to the sacrifices of countless freedom fighters and visionary leaders who secured India’s independence.

In a sharp political statement, Rao accused the Congress party of having supported British and Pakistani interests during the partition of India, which he claimed led to the plundering of the nation’s wealth. He urged participants to pledge their commitment to safeguarding India’s unity, integrity, and cultural heritage.

The yatra in Hyderabad proceeded from Necklace Road to the B.R. Ambedkar statue near the Secretariat, while in Kukatpally, it moved from JNTU to the HUDA Truck Park. Despite the festive atmosphere, Rao revealed that he had been placed under house arrest by the police on August 12, allegedly to prevent his participation in the event.

The BJP’s Har Ghar Tiranga campaign has gained momentum across Telangana, with citizens actively engaging in flag-hoisting ceremonies and public marches. The initiative aims to foster a collective sense of national pride and reinforce the values of democracy and unity.

As the state prepares to celebrate Independence Day, the yatra stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of patriotism among the people of Telangana, transcending political barriers and reaffirming their commitment to the nation, the

BJP chief said.