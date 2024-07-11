Harassment of girls will lead to strict action - Additional SP CH Rameshwar

Nagarkurnool: An awareness conference on She Team was organized at Shirdi Sai Paramedical College in Nagar Kurnool District Centre. Additional SP CH Rameshwar attended the program as the chief guest. Later, he said that She Team will always support girls and women. He said that girls should be careful in the society and when they are wronged, they should boldly call She Team number 8712657676 or 100 number and inform about the matter through which justice will be done immediately.

He said that the details of those who gave the information over the phone will be kept very confidential and the girl's problem will be solved without the third eye knowing. In the present era of technology, there has been an increase in violence against girls, and girls are advised to act wisely accordingly. he said that the team will always work to protect girls and women. Additional SP CH Rameshwar said that in case of any injustice, eve teasing anywhere or if anyone is suffering psychologically, they should immediately contact the SHE team. He said that when girls are wronged, they should not be afraid under any circumstances and should come forward with courage and inform the team.

Girls are advised to be careful with social media. He warned that people should be careful not to chat with strangers especially on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. He said that he should be careful with unknown people. In recent times, especially by known people, girls are being cheated more and more and it is more dangerous. SI Ramadevi She Team ASI Vijayalakshmi She Team Member Venkataiah Barosa Coordinator Srilatha College Principal Saidulu and other teaching staff students participated in this program.