Hardsell ‘KCR Bharosa’ sops: KTR to party netas

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday called upon the party leaders to approach people taking the manifesto with enhanced benefits under various schemes in the name of ‘KCR Bharosa’.

Senior Congress leader from Peddapally, one of the TRS founder-members, Satyanarayana Reddy, along with his followers, joined the BRS in the presence of KTR here. “Under KCR Bharosa we should take our programs to people in villages. Tell them about of the government schemes like increased pensions, ‘RythuBandhu’, ‘Annapurna’, unemployed dole,” said Rao.

He said it’s not that Reddy had disowned the Congress, but it was that party which did not own any leader in the country. “The BRS or TRS is called the Telangana party in the State. It is the seed you (Satyanarayana Reddy) sowed and today when people own this party, this means it is BRS only,” Rao asserted.

Recalling his recent visit to Peddapally, he said today in Telangana there was no problem with power and water for both drinking and irrigation. After the link canal was completed there were no fights for water. The district has turned into a 'golden plaque' and greenery everywhere. Ellanthakunta, Sircilla used to have water problems, but now there is greenery there. Farmers were unhappy with power cuts.

Rao criticised Congress leaders for seeking one more chance, saying the party was the reason for many problems. ‘It is seeking one more chance.’ He targeted Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, stating, “Khargeji see your own State Karnataka; people have given a chance to you, but now they are regretting it. The ministers are openly saying they can give only five hours of power. Farmers are bringing crocodiles to the sub-stations.”

He said Satyanarayana Reddy came back to the party because Telangana which was achieved after a struggle should not go into the hands of vultures; even people should think like this.

Reddy said he was getting emotional because he was one of those few leaders who sowed seeds for separate Telangana. “I remember one such meeting in Telangana Bhavan, where I made Manohar Reddy (present MLA) join TRS. Now he has persuaded me to join BRS;the only difference between the two meetings was KCR was on the dais that day; today it is his son KTR.”

He said he had not left the party for personal reasons; it was a political decision to join the Congress.