Harish condemns suspension of 163 AEOs over Digital Survey

Hyderabad: BRS leader & former minister Harish Rao condemned Congress government’s unjust suspension of 163 AEOs over Digital Survey. The former minister said while States like Maharashtra, Odisha and Karnataka are utilizing private companies and outsourcing staff for digital surveys, it is appalling that Telangana’s Congress government is unfairly burdening its AEOs with additional duties, leading to their harassment and suspension.

As part of Telangana’s agricultural expansion and cultivation growth goals, 1,500 new AEO posts were created. AEOs have played a crucial role in Telangana’s success story, helping it become the country’s food provider. Their contributions are invaluable to the State’s growth and prosperity.

It is deeply regrettable that the Congress government is treating them harshly. Is this your idea of governance—forcing undue burdens on employees and suspending them for not complying with unreasonable demands? We urge immediate reinstatement of all 163 suspended AEOs and call on the government to ensure that the digital survey process is conducted without placing undue pressure on these essential employees.