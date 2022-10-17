Harish decides to provide nutrition kits to TB patients in Siddipet for 6 months

Siddipet: To help tuberculosis patients recover quickly, Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao has decided to give a nutrition kit for six months to every TB patient in the Siddipet Assembly Constituency at his own expense.

Since there were 265 identified TB patients in the constituency as of now, the Health Minister has instructed the health department officials to prepare the kit with 30 eggs, one kilogram dal, three kg of rice, and 300 grams of cow ghee. The kit has been named after the Minister as the THR (Thanneeru Harish Rao) Nutrition Kit by health department officials. The kit will be distributed to each of the patients for at least six months.

Since most of the TB patients were hailing from poor financial backgrounds and they lack awareness on the importance of taking healthy food, the Minister said he wanted to supply the nutrition kit so that they would recover from the disease quickly.

As the patients could not go to work during the period, the Health Minister said that it came to his notice that they could not afford to buy nutritious food which actually helps them to recover soon. Rao said that the support will boost the morale of the patients.

According to the district health department, there were 902 TB patients across the Siddipet district. The TB patients and their family members have thanked the Minister for his concern for them.