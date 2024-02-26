Harish demands ‘appointed day’ for RTC employees as govt staff

Hyderabad:BRS leader T Harish Rao on Sunday wrote an ‘open letter’ to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy demanding declaration of 'appointed day' for considering RTC employees as government staff. He wanted the government to procure 2,000 buses keeping in view the increased frequency because of free service to women.

Rao recalled that keeping in view safety of workers and employees and financial situation of the organisation, the BRS proposed to merge Telangana RTC with the government. The government introduced the Bill in the Assembly and got it passed. The Governor initially did not approve the RTC merger Bill passed last year, seeking some clarifications. The Bill was approved by the Governor as a result of the pressure brought by the RTC staff along with explanation given by the State government. Only the 'Appointed Day' is left to be incorporated in the Bill passed by the Legislature and the Governor.

“With the enforcement of the election code, our government could not organise the 'Appointed Day' to implement the merger decision,” said Rao, recalling the Congress manifesto that promised to implement the Bill immediately after the formation of the government.

He said after the free bus travel scheme for women, the workload of RTC staff, specially women conductors, had increased. ‘Due to presence of more women in buses, drivers are unable to manage the overloaded vehicles; conductors have to work hard to issue tickets while running around crowded buses. Drivers have to work longer hours. In view of their extra effort, Rao urged the CM to announce the 'Appointed Day' immediately and release the merged GO. He also demanded Reddy to ensure payment of salaries of RTC employees from treasury at least from March.

Rao claimed that the BRS government had purchased 1,000 diesel buses and brought 500 electric buses on hire. “I want the government to buy 2,000 more buses keeping in mind the increased traffic of women. The government has announced that it will pay PRC bonds issued in 2013.

‘I want the government to make cash payments according to bonds, as per your instructions’.