Harish demands to introduce Dalit Bandhu in Central budget

Karimnagar: Finance Minister T Harish Rao demanded the Telangana BJP leaders to put efforts to ensure a budget of Rs 2 lakh crore for the Dalits in the State before the Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the budget in Parliament on February 1.

The Minister said the Centre copied Telangana's Mission Bhagiratha as Har Ghar Jal, Rythu Bandhu as the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. He questioned why the Dalit Bandhu scheme being implemented in Telangana under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was not implemented across the country.

Harish Rao said that BJP was showing hypocritical love for Dalits. If the Centre has love for dalits and sincere about their development, it should introduce in the budget like the Dalit Bandhu Scheme, he observed.

He along with Manakondoor MLA Rasamai Balakishan and ZP chairperson Roja Sharma on Saturday laid foundation stones and inaugurated several development works in Regulapalli, Chilapur and Bejjanki villages in Bejjanki mandal in the district.

Speaking to the media, he said that the CM KCR has ordered to start the Dalit Bandhu scheme in all the constituencies in Telangana. The CM has directed to provide benefits under the Dalit Bandhu scheme to at least 100 people in each constituency by March 31.