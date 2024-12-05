Harish files petition seeking quash of FIR

Hyderabad: On Wednesday, T Harish Rao, former minister, BRS party has filed a Criminal Petition in the High Court, seeking “quash” of FIR.No.1205/2024 registered against him on 03-12-2024 U/s. 120b, 386, 409, 506 R/w. 34 IPC & 66IT Act, 2008. On 3-12-2024, Gadhagoni Chakradhar Goud, a Real Estate Dealer gave a complaint in the Panjagutta PS stating that T Harish Rao, who was the Minister in the BRS regime had falsely implicated him in many criminal cases because he was not happy with the petitioner’s growing popularity in Siddipet district as he was involved in many social activities, helping people in solving their problems, which irked Harish Rao.

Further, Harish Rao, using his influence with the officials working then in the State Intelligence Department had resorted to “phone tapping” of petitioner’s phones as well as his family members, to monitor his movements.

Radhakishan Rao, former DCP Task Force, on the alleged instructions of Harish Rao, reportedly threatened him to stop the social work he was doing in the Siddipet district and when Goud did not accede to the instructions, cases were booked against Goud and he was sent to judicial remand.

T Harish Rao, in his Criminal Petition refutes the contentions of Chakradhar Goud stating that he has filed the complaint at Panjagutta PS with a malafide intention to tarnish the image of the petitioner.

Further, the petitioner contends that Goud lost to Harish Rao after contesting on a BSP party ticket and lost to Harish Rao in the assembly elections, 2023 and unable to digest the defeat, he has given a complaint in the PS.

The Criminal Petition may come up for hearing before a Single Judge Bench soon.