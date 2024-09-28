Live
- Odisha Implements Quality Control For Jagannath Temple's Mahaprasad Amid Tirupati Controversy
- CBI probe would have led to hate politics, contends DKS
- Confiscate 301 acres of forest land as per court order: Eshwar Khandre
- Gold rates in Hyderabad slashes today, check the rates on 28 September, 2024
- Dussehra Holidays for schools from October 3 to 13 Days in Andhra Pradesh
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam slashes today, check the rates on 28 September, 2024
- Devotees rush at Tirumala is normal, to take 8 hours for Sarvadarshans
- CM Stalin Meets PM Modi: Discusses Key Tamil Nadu Issues And Chennai Metro Expansion
- BJP bags last vacant seat of MCD after AAP, Cong boycott
- President Draupadi Murmu to visit Hyderabad today, officials make arrangements
Just In
Harish issues fresh ultimatum to CM Revanth on loan waiver
Siddipet: Former minister and Siddipet MLA Harish Rao declared, giving an ultimatum to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. He warned that if the loan...
Siddipet: Former minister and Siddipet MLA Harish Rao declared, giving an ultimatum to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. He warned that if the loan waivers are not addressed before the festival, they would stage a protest with all farmers at the Secretariat. On Friday, in Nanganur Mandal of Siddipet district, Harish Rao participated in a protest organized by BRS, demanding immediate implementation of promises made by the Congress government, including the loan waiver.
During the protest, Harish Rao criticized the Chief Minister, saying, "Revanth Reddy has turned from a leader into a fraud, neglecting all the promises made." He pointed out that the loan waivers are insufficient and questioned why Revanth would resign for such a minimal issue. Harish asserted, "I will pursue you until the loan waiver is completed." He also remarked, "If the waiver is done, I will resign; I take more pleasure in benefiting farmers than holding an MLA position."He emphasized that the value of farmers and their land has decreased since Congress came to power.
He questioned, "Where is the promised Rs.2 lakh waiver and bonuses for crops?" He criticized the government for only offering bonuses for minor crops while neglecting major ones. Harish also stated that during Congress rule, electricity was supplied at night, while KCR ensured 24-hour power supply. He challenged the current government for not delivering the same now, even during the pandemic when Rythu Bandhu was provided on time.