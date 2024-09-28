Harish issues fresh ultimatum to CM Revanth on loan waiver

Siddipet: Former minister and Siddipet MLA Harish Rao declared, giving an ultimatum to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. He warned that if the loan waivers are not addressed before the festival, they would stage a protest with all farmers at the Secretariat. On Friday, in Nanganur Mandal of Siddipet district, Harish Rao participated in a protest organized by BRS, demanding immediate implementation of promises made by the Congress government, including the loan waiver.

During the protest, Harish Rao criticized the Chief Minister, saying, "Revanth Reddy has turned from a leader into a fraud, neglecting all the promises made." He pointed out that the loan waivers are insufficient and questioned why Revanth would resign for such a minimal issue. Harish asserted, "I will pursue you until the loan waiver is completed." He also remarked, "If the waiver is done, I will resign; I take more pleasure in benefiting farmers than holding an MLA position."He emphasized that the value of farmers and their land has decreased since Congress came to power.

He questioned, "Where is the promised Rs.2 lakh waiver and bonuses for crops?" He criticized the government for only offering bonuses for minor crops while neglecting major ones. Harish also stated that during Congress rule, electricity was supplied at night, while KCR ensured 24-hour power supply. He challenged the current government for not delivering the same now, even during the pandemic when Rythu Bandhu was provided on time.