Harish launches Arogya Mahila Scheme in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Health Minister T Harish Rao has on Wednesday launched Arogya Mahila Scheme at the Primary Health Centre of Butti Rajaram Colony in Karimnagar town. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Raois credited with bringing many schemes to alleviate the hardships of women such as Mission Bhagiratha, and residential schools for girls have been started. He said that the government was implementing Arogya Lakshmi scheme for pregnant women, She Teams for women protection and Kalyana Lakshmi schemes for girl child marriage. Women were often too busy to tell about their health problems, some have financial problems, some could not go to the hospital because they cannot tell their problems to male doctors there.

The Arogya Mahila Scheme was for such women wherein women would get treatment for 8 types of medical services that women usually face. The scheme would start in 100 hospitals from Wednesday, Harish Rao informed. He said that the number of hospitals would be increased step by step, every Tuesday from 9 am to 4 pm, 100 hospitals would conduct special tests for women and provide free medicines and treatment.

The minister said that a special centre was being set up in the Karimnagar Government Hospital for surgeries and other advanced medical tests, and this scheme was being started with the hope that if the mother was healthy, the family would be healthy.

The number of Mahila Arogya Kendras would be increased in the coming days. All women should take advantage of this scheme so that they do not neglect their health. According to a survey, 40-50 percent of women were suffering from various health problems.

The disease should be detected and treated in the early stage. A nutrition kit scheme for women would be started after Sri Ram Navami. KCR kit was already given to the woman who gave birth. Nutrition kit with nutrition was going to be given to pregnant women.

He said that CM KCR was introducing many schemes even though women do not ask for them, and they should take advantage of the schemes being undertaken by the Telangana government for women.

Later, the minister inaugurated the Mahila Arogya Kendra, PCOD, Family Planning in Fertility Ward, Diagnostic Radiology set up at a cost of Rs 80 lakh, Maternal and Child Care Centre set up at the cost of Rs 625 lakhs on the third floor, critical care hospital building set up at a cost of Rs 23.75 crores in the District Main Hospital.

State BC Civil Supplies Minister GangulaKamalakar thanked Minister Harish Rao for starting this great programme from Karimnagar. He said that no CM has ever thought for the protection, welfare and health of girl children and women, but CM KCR wants women to be healthy.