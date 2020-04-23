Harish Rao assures help to pregnant woman who tried to flee to Madhya Pradesh

Minister Harish Rao assured help to a pregnant woman who tried to flee to her native place in Madhya Pradesh. The minister found out that the woman was heading to Madhya Pradesh by foot via Ramayampet.

He rushed to the place and shifted her to the government hospital in Siddipet. Rao told the woman that the government would provide all the essential needs and appealed not to cross the state violating the rules.

Harish Rao also assured to drop her home in Madhya Pradesh on his car once the lockdown period is ended on May 7. Further, he also shared his contact number and asked her to call him in case of any emergency.

The minister said that the migrant workers in the state are also being provided with food and shelter and healthcare services.