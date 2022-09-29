Harish Rao: Centre pats TS in Delhi, slams it in Hyderabad!

Hyderabad: Finance Minister Harish Rao has criticised the Union government for adopting the double standard towards the Telangana.

In the wake of the Mission Bhagiratha' programme winning a national award for providing safe drinking water to all rural households, Harish Rao along with Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao held a press conference here on Thursday and found fault with the attitude of the Union government towards the State.

Harish Rao said that on one side, the Centre was presenting the awards and appreciating Telangana's performance on various fronts at the national level and on other hand, it is indulging in leveling baseless allegations against the TRS government.

He accused the Union government of failing to implement the recommendations of 15th Pay Commission and said that it wasn't releasing the adequate funds to the State. Alleging that the BJP government at the Centre was copying many schemes of the Telangana government, he accused the Centre of failing to initiate new schemes for the welfare of people.

He urged the Centre to copy more schemes of Telangana, including Haritha Haram, Palle Pragathi, Pattana Pragathi and other programmes for the interest of the nation. Meanwhile, reacting to Telangana's flagship 'Mission Bhagiratha' winning national award for providing safe drinking water to all rural households, TRS working president and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao slammed the Union government for recognising Telangana's achievement, but not providing financial support for the cause. "Thanks for the recognition but it would be befitting if the NDA government can honour the recommendation of NITI Ayog to grant Rs 19,000 crore to this pioneering project," he tweeted.