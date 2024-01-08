Harish Rao: Congress govt will never resolve Telangana issues

Hyderabad: Former minister T Harish Rao on Sunday said the State government would never resolve issues of Telangana and the Congress party would never question; only the BRS would work for interest of people.

Speaking in the Zaheerabad Lok Sabha constituency preparatory meeting at Telangana Bhavan, he said though the party had lost the recent elections, activists still have the same enthusiasm; they are ready to show their power in the Lok Sabha elections. He said the party would review mistakes and not repeat them in LS poll.

Rao asked party leaders to remind people of fight by BRS on Telangana issues with the Centre in Delhi and seek votes. The number of BRS MPs should be strong if voice of Telangana is to be heard in Parliament. ‘If the BRS MPs are not in the Lok Sabha, it will be a match fixing between the Congress and the BJP’, he quipped..

Asserting that the AP Reorganisation issues were still pending, Rao said justice for Telangana will not be done by the Congress and BJP. The BJP government will not solve problems of Telangana; the Congress will not question it. “If we want to achieve our rights in Delhi, the BRS, which has born on the T soil should be crowned in Parliament elections.”

He took exception to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s comments that they were not with the BJP and their meetings with PM were for official purposes. “What did this person say when he was the PCC president? He alleged collusion between the BJP and the BRS when ministers met any Union ministers,” said Rao.

The BRS leader alleged that the government attitude was such that they won’t do good. They would erase all good done by KCR. “It was unfortunate that the government was cancelling innovative schemes introduced by KCR. The Congress should not attack the poor for their selfish politics,” said Rao. Instead of wasting time on unnecessary things, the government should focus on implementation of promises made, he demanded.