Harish Rao counters Nadda over super specialty hosp in Warangal

Hyderabad: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday said that the State government was bringing up a modern Health City in Warangal.

Taking to Twitter on the comments of BJP president JP Nadda, who alleged that there was no development and delay in the construction of super speciality hospital, Harish Rao said, "It is not just a hospital but a modern Health City, which is one of its kind in the country, which will not only help patients but also encourage research in health and medical field."

Harish Rao further said that the government was spending Rs 1,100 crore for constructing 24 storied super specialty hospital with 2000 beds. He said that 15 per cent of the works were completed within three months.