Harish Rao directs officials to expedite works of Warangal Health City and TIMS hospital

Telangana State Health Minister Harish Rao has directed the Roads and Buildings officials to speedily complete the construction works of Warangal Health City and TIMS Hospital, which the government is ambitiously building with the idea of Chief Minister KCR.

In a review meeting, Harish Rao said that measures should be taken to complete the works of Warangal Health City by Dussehra and preparations should be made for its commencement. In addition to the greater scope, the construction of Sanathnagar, LB Nagar and Alwal TIMS Hospitals, which are being set up with the aim of bringing super specialty services closer to the people of the city's suburbs, has been ordered to be expedited.

Meanwhile, the minister asked the officials to complete the tender process for the NIMS hospital expansion works within ten days. Harish Rao ordered that the progress of these will be reviewed on a monthly basis and the officials should be ready with the progress reports.

Speaking on this occasion, the Minister said that CM KCR is taking revolutionary steps in the state to provide quality healthcare to the people. He said that as a part of this, on one hand medical services and on the other hand medical education is being expanded. He said that the newly established Warangal Multi Specialty Hospital will become a medical hub once it is completed.

The Minister said that Chief Minister KCR's intention is to have TIMS services on the lines of AIIMS in Delhi and directed to make efforts to complete these hospitals with 1000 beds each and make them accessible to people.