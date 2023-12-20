Harish Rao finds fault with release of white paper on state finances, Congress retorts

BRS MLA and former minister Harish Rao alleged that the Congress government is lying in the name of white papers to avoid the implementation of six guarantees. Harish Rao spoke in a short discussion on the white paper released by Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka on the economic situation of the state.

Harish Rao accused that CM Revanth Reddy's released the white paper story in collaboration with his old boss taking indirect dig at Chandrababu Naidu. He said a retired IAS officer of AP is said to be behind the preparation of this white paper. However, Minister Sridhar Babu objected to this and denied the allegations.

Harish Rao said that it is not correct to only show debts in the white paper and not tell how the income has increased. He warned that if the government spreads false propaganda about the economic situation of the state, investment will stop and employment and job opportunities will be damaged. He said that due to Corona and central government policies, Telangana has got an additional debt burden of lakh crores. Telangana is one of the top 5 states contributing more to the country's GDP. He said that Telangana is number one in per capita income growth.