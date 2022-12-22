Harish Rao fires on Chandrababu, alleges injustice done to Telangana in his regime

Telangana Health Minister Harish Rao criticized that the injustice was done to Telangana during Chandrababu's 9-year rule. Speaking at meeting with other ministers, he alleged that youths who asked for jobs were killed in the TDP regime in the name of Naxalites. "People of Telangana have not yet forgotten Chandrababu's atrocities who deceived the unemployed youth in Telangana in the name of Hyderabad Free Zone,



Harish Rao criticized Chandrababu for cheating all the communities. He said that most farmer suicides took place during the TDP regime and expressed anger that Chandrababu has a history of killing farmers.



Similarly, MLC Kavitha also fired on Chandrababu. She said that the people of Telangana have rejected Chandrababu and opined that hid politics will not work here. Stating that Chandrababu is eager to come back to Telangana, MLC Kavitha said that TDP has already finished and asserted that Chandrababu was rejected by the people of Telangana.