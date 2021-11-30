  • Menu
Harish Rao heads new Exhibition Society body

The Exhibition Society which organizes the annual 45-day All-India Industrial Exhibition on Monday elected office bearers for 2021-22 at its general body meeting here

Hyderabad: The Exhibition Society which organizes the annual 45-day All-India Industrial Exhibition on Monday elected office bearers for 2021-22 at its general body meeting here.

It has been a tradition every year for the society to elect new office-bearers for five posts -- president, vice-president, secretary, treasurer and joint secretary. Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao is the new president.

The other office-bearers are: Dr B Prabha Shankar (vice-president; Aditya Argam (secretary); M Chandra Shekar (joint secretary) and Dheeraj Kumar Jaiswal (treasurer).

The managing committee members are: Mohd Faheemuddin, B Papaiah Chakravarthy, K Prem Kumar Reddy, Sajid Mohd Ahmed, Vanam Satyender, Dr M Suresh Raj and Dr T N Vamsha Tilak.

