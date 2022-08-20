Harish Rao inaugurates 2BHK units in Siddipet

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T. Harish Rao claimed that Telangana was the only State in the country which is providing double-bed houses to the poor without taking a single rupee.



Speaking after inaugurating 23 newly-constructed 2BHK units in Palamaku of Siddipet district on Saturday, Harish Rao said that the double bedroom housing scheme of TRS Govt was unique and no other State in the country could match this scheme. He said that the State Government was also providing financial assistance of Rs. 3 lakh to plot owners for the construction of houses. He said that the money given for the construction of houses during the Congress government was not enough even for the basement. However, the TRS Govt is building houses for the poor without taking a penny and handing over the keys to the beneficiaries.

Harish Rao asked whether schemes like Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak exist in the BJP and Congress-ruled states. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was against the welfare schemes for the poor and called them 'Muft ki Revdiyan' (freebies). On the other hand, PM Modi has waived off Rs. 10 lakh crores of industrialists. While CM KCR is taking measures to increase the income of common people, the BJP Govt is distributing public wealth among the rich, he alleged.

The Finance Minister criticised the Center for opposing 24-hour free electricity to farmers. He said that CM KCR did not agree to the Centre's proposal for the installation of meters for agricultural wells. Else, he said that the farmers would need to pay about Rs. 65,000 crores per annum if regular meters are installed at their farms.

Harish Rao said that the TRS Govt was implementing exemplary and unique schemes for the welfare of all sections of society.