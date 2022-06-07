Harish Rao lays foundation for 390-bed hospital in Narayanpet

Narayanpet: Health Minister Harihs Rao laid foundation for a 390-bed government hospital which is being constructed at a total cost of RS 56 crore in the district on Monday.

While speaking on the occasion, the Health Minister said that after Narayanpet carved into a new district pace of development has picked up in all sectors. In particular the health infrastructure has improved a lot as the government had sanctioned a new government medical college and setting up a 390- bed hospital constituting all necessary infrastructure and most advanced medical equipment.

"Today is an auspicious day for the people of Narayanpet. We have laid foundation for 390- bed government hospital with an estimated cost of Rs 56 crore. A new dialysis centre at a cost of Rs 1.20 crore is also inaugurated. Not just medical facilities, but the district is also building its road and other building infrastructure speedily. A 5.5 kilometer BT road connecting Yerragutta via Yeklaspur to Karnataka border is constructed at a cost of Rs 5.98 crore," said the minister.

The government will also build a diagnostic centre and a radiology centre at a cost of Rs 1.25 crore.

Enumerating on the various welfare and development schemes by the government for the uplifting of various sections of society, Harish Rao said that Telangana has achieved remarkable developments in just a short span of just 8 years under TRS rule what others could not do in the past 70 years of Independence.

Harish Rao said the credit for developing health infrastructure in Telangana goes to Chief Minister KCR as he has sanctioned 33 new government medical colleges one each in every district as against just 3 medical colleges in Telangana region in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

Later on his way back to Hyderabad, the Health Minister visited Mahbubnagar general hospital and expressed satisfaction about the performance of the health workers. The minister interacted with the patients and enquired about their wellbeing and treatment provided to them in the hospital.