Harish Rao reacts to EC revoking permission of Rythu Bandhu

Hyderabad: Minister Harish Rao responded to the latest orders issued by the Election Commission to stop the distribution of Rythu Bandhu. He said that the Congress party's conspiracy against Telangana farmers and Rythu Bandhu has been exposed once again.

He expressed anger that there was a conspiracy to prevent the farmers from getting help. Even after the EC gave permission to distribute Rythu Bandhu, the Congress did not give up its mischief, he said. TPCC Election Committee Chairman Niranjan alleged that the Election Commission issued orders stopping the distribution of Rythu Bandhu due to a complaint.

He said that no more proof is needed that the Congress party has stopped Rythu Bandhu. Minister Harish Rao appealed to the people and farmers of Telangana to understand the conspiracies of the Congress party. Meanwhile, it is known that the Election Commission has said that the permission given to Rythu Bandhu will be revoked after Minister Harish Rao's comments that Rythu Bandhu will be distributed during the election campaign.