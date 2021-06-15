Harish Rao ridicules Bhatti Vikramarka, says lands sale for development

Sangareddy: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Monday criticised the Congress and the BJP leaders on their comments against the government on land sale proposal.

"The Congress governments headed by YSR, K Roshaiah and N Kiran Kumar Reddy had sold about 88,500 acres land most of which in and around Hyderabad. The government plans to sell unused or waste lands for welfare and development works in the State, Rao stated.

The minister laid foundation for construction of two irrigation projects of Sangameshwara and Basaweshwara to irrigate thousands of acres in Sangareddy district. He directed officials to give DPRs of the two by spending Rs 16 crore and Rs 11 crore respectively in 60-70 days.

Rao criticised Congress leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka for opposing the land sale plan. He ridiculed Bhatti for stating that the Congress on coming to power will get back lands sold by the TRS government

"How can the Congress and other parties talk against the plan of development. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has plans to sell non- performing assets and lands and use funds for welfare", he said

The minister accused the Congress leaders of "adopting double standards" on the issue. "The Centre wrote to the States to sell PSUs and offered about 40 per cent share of the revenues. It is trying to sell lands of companies like BHEL, Ordinance Factory and taking up disinvestment in some, which will deny reservation to poor.

He accused the Centre of hiking petrol and diesel prices 43 times and increasing taxes. "The State government did not increase taxes and is implementing several welfare schemes for the poor and farmers", Rao asserted.