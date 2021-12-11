Harish Rao says 99% polling expected in MLC polls

Hyderabad: Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao on Friday stated that voting in MLC polls under the local bodies quota is expected to be 99 percent. He voted in Siddipet Government Degree College.

Later Rao told the media that for the first time MPs and MLAs were offered chance to cast votes in MLC polls under local bodies quota as ex-officio members.

"Since the voters are the elected representatives we expect total percentage of voting", he said. It could be around 99 per cent, the minister hoped.

Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, MP, also cast his vote. In Medak 42.1 per cent votes were polled by noon.

With 5,326 voters, five old districts saw polls for six seats contested by 26 candidates by following Corona protocols. The results are to be announced on December 14.