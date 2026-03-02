Harish Rao slams govt over ‘betrayal’ of licensed surveyors

Hyderabad: BRSLP Deputy Leader T. Harish Rao on Sunday strongly criticised the Congress government, alleging that it had betrayed nearly 6,500 licensed surveyors who left their private employment after trusting the promises made by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy. Surveyor representatives from across the State met Harish Rao at his Siddipet camp office and submitted a memorandum outlining their grievances. Expressing solidarity, he assured them that the BRS would extend full support until justice is delivered.

Harish Rao said the government had recruited educated youth, including B Tech graduates, as licensed surveyors under the Bhu Bharati programme. Many of them reportedly resigned from IT and other private-sector jobs, hoping for stable government employment with decent pay. He alleged that the government conducted training sessions, examinations and oath-taking ceremonies, creating confidence among the recruits.

However, he claimed that once work began, the government failed to provide the promised salaries. Instead of paying minimum wages, surveyors were allegedly offered a commission of just Rs 10 per acre for land surveys. Calling this an insult to educated youth, Harish Rao questioned how anyone could sustain a family under such a payment structure.

He argued that even if a surveyor measured 2,000 acres in a year, the income would remain meagre and inadequate. He further alleged that surveyors were being used for various duties in mandal offices without proper compensation.

Stating that thousands of families have been facing financial distress for the past year, Harish Rao demanded that the government immediately provide the promised honorarium and ensure job security to safeguard their livelihoods.