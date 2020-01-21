Harish Rao: TRS will sweep Toopran

Toopran: Finance Minister T Harish Rao along with MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy and ZP Chairperson Hemalatha Shekar Goudtook out municipal elections campaign in Toopran on Monday. He expressed confidence in TRS winning all the 16 wards with majority under Tooparan municipality. He lauded Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for his able administration. He listed out the development activities and welfare schemes of TRS government.

Banda Jatara poster released

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao launched Banda Jatara (fair) at his residence here on Monday. Banda Jatara will be held at Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Pulluru Village from Jan 24 to 26. The minister directed organisers to make sure all the arrangements are made in advance. He asked them to ensure amenities including drinking water and transportation facility for devotees are in place. Hereditary archakas Ramakrishnacharyulu, upa sarpanch Prasad and villagers were present.