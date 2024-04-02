Harish Rao writes to CM Revanth on TET fee hike

Hyderabad: Former minister Harish Rao on Monday wrote an open letter to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on the issue of the increase in the fee of TET exam. He urged the CM to decrease the fee.

In his letter, Harish Rao said the huge loss caused to the unemployed youth due to the huge hike in teacher eligibility test (TET) fees. He said the Telangana government had increased the TET fees drastically. “Ignoring the subsidy given to SC, ST and Divyang students amount to cheating the students and the unemployed. It is sad that students, who endure many hardships and prepare for government jobs, are being charged exorbitant fees. We are strongly opposed to this.Under the BRS government, we used to charge only Rs 400 for writing one paper or two papers, while this year Rs. 1,000 for one paper and Rs 2,000 for two papers is being charged. It is to be noted that these fees are double as compared to the CET conducted by CBSE,” he said.

He said it was against the principles of the Constitution to implement the same type of fees as general category students without providing fee concession to the reserved category students. “The CBSE is implementing the fee concession for SCs and STs in the CTET, which is conducted at the national level. In our State, fee concession is also being implemented in entrance exams like APCET and ICET. But in TET, the Telangana government was not giving subsidy. B.Ed and D.Ed candidates are protesting across the State against the hike in TET fees and non-payment of fee concession to reserved students,” he said. He also warned the State government that their party would fight on behalf of the students and the unemployed if it did not decrease the fee.