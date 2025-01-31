Harish sore over State PG medical quota loss

Hyderabad : Former minister T Harish Rao has expressed serious concern regarding the Supreme Court's ruling that nullifies the local reservation quota for PG medical seats. He said the court decision posed a significant risk of detriment to students from Telangana. This ruling could potentially lead to a shortage of post-graduate medical professionals in the State.

Rao demanded the government to approach the SC constitutional bench and urged Union Ministers and BJP MPs to exert pressure on the Centre in this regard. Telangana, known for its advanced medical colleges, risks losing opportunities for local students to pursue medical education due to this ruling, he said. Former CM K Chandrashekhar Rao prioritised the development of medical education and established a medical college in every district, leading to a considerable increase in the number of government medical colleges from five to 34 by 2014.

He observed that Telangana ranked first in the nation with 19 MBBS seats per 1,00,000 population and climbed to second position in the number of PG seats. As of 2025 it has 2,924 PG seats, with 1,462 reserved for local students under the prior framework. However, the SC decision will transfer all these seats to the all-India quota. Rao said this indicates that 100% seats will be redirected to the national pool, effectively shutting the door for local students wishing to pursue post-graduate medical education. Students from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh will face similar challenges due to the ruling, he added.