Harish takes to Gandhigiri to make Siddipet garbage-free

Siddipet: After giving a call to the officials to begin garbage collection drive, the Finance Minister T Harish Rao himself took part in the drive by walking along the roads in the 18th ward of Siddipet Municipality, setting an example.



It is to mention here that Rao had suggested municipal councillors and officials to carry out such drives across their wards recently. On Monday morning, he donned the role of a sanitation worker collected garbage. The motive was to educate the people on the need of keeping their premises clean and hygienic.

Apart from collecting the garbage and clearing clogged drains, the Minister also interacted with the citizens and sensitised them on the need of segregating the waste into wet and dry waste at their doorstep.

The Minister also asked people to ensure a dry premises without water stagnation to prevent formation of breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Stating that keeping the town clean was the responsibility of every citizen, the Minister asked the citizens not to drop garbage at open places and to use garbage bins. The aim was to make Siddipet a garbage-free town with constant efforts and participation of the citizens, he said