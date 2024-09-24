Harish’s unit flourishing at cost of Vijaya Dairy, says Govt Whip

Hyderabad: Government Whip Beerla Ilaiah on Monday blamed BRS leader T Harish Rao and his business interests for causing harm to State owned Vijaya dairy. He said that the leader and his wife’s owned milk products company made profits at the cost of other established companies.

Speaking to media persons at the Assembly premises, Ilaiah said during the decade of BRS’ rule, not only did the state witness maladministration but also adulteration of milk. He blamed Harish Rao for the loss of other established milk products companies, including state-owned Vijaya dairy. He asked as to why the former finance minister failed to resign as Legislator despite ruling Congress fulfilling the promise of a farm loan waiver.

Government Whip alleged that both Harish Rao and BRS working president K T Rama Rao were trying to outwit others to get the position of the Leader of Opposition, as KCR barely attends Assembly sessions. Describing them as Ranga-Billa, Ilaiah felt that the BRS was not able to digest the popular support the present government was receiving, hence resorting to political gimmicks. Strongly criticising the constitution of a fact-finding committee by KTR, he felt that this type of step would only harm the medical services. He said such moves would impact the morale of the doctors working for the government hospitals. He questioned if KTR as a minister had ever visited the hospital.