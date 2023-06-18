Haritha Haram leads to increase in forest cover and greenery

Hyderabad: The National Forest Policy of India, 1988 aims to ensure that at least 33 percent of the overall geographical area is covered by forests or trees. This objective is crucial for preserving environmental stability and ecological equilibrium, which are essential for the well-being and survival of all living beings, including humans, animals, and plants.



The Telangana government’s flagship programme, Telangana Ku Haritha Haaram, was started in July 2015 to raise the tree cover in the State from 24 percent to 33 percent of the total geographical area. This initiative was designed to enhance the green cover and promote environmental sustainability throughout the State.

The thrust areas to achieve it were two-fold; one, initiatives in notified forest areas, and the other, initiatives in areas outside the notified forest areas. The programme is one of its kind in the world after China and Brazil and the pioneer effort in the country. Under the new Panchayat Raj Act-2018, it is mandated that each Gram Panchayat establishes and maintains a functional nursery.

Additionally, every Gram Panchayat is required to develop a Green Action Plan. The seedlings produced in these nurseries are then utilized for various plantation activities. As part of the initiative, 10 percent of the total budget allocated to each Gram Panchayat is allocated as a Green Budget. Notably, a total of 230.96 Crores were released as the Green Budget to Gram Panchayats between April 2020 and January 2021. These measures reflect the government’s commitment to promoting environmental conservation and sustainable development at the grassroots level.

Impact of Haritha Haram: Cumulative increase from 2014 to 2019

· Forest cover: 6.85 percent

· Tree cover: 14.51 percent

· Green cover: 7.7 percent