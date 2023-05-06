Haritha Haram success paved way for establishing Haritha Nidhi, says Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Finance Minister Harish Rao said that K Chandrashekhar Rao, when he was MLA of Siddipet and as Chief Minister of State now, had initiated the Haritaharam programme that became an ideal platform for the establishment of today’s Harita Nidhi.

The Minister inaugurated Central-Mega Nursery, followed by Center for Excellence Harita Nidhi Nursery and then Forest Beat Officers’ Quarters-3 at Marpadaga at Tejovanam Urban Forest Park, a suburb of Siddipet on Friday.

Speaking on this occasion, he advised the Forest Department officials to give first priority to Avenue Plantation. It is stated that a fund of Rs 5.85 crore has been allocated for the establishment of a central nursery with a plant capacity of Rs 50 lakh for three years. The officials of the forest department have been directed to manage this mega nursery so that the fruits, flowers and beautification plants needed for the rural areas and urban areas of the Siddipet district are grown here instead of going anywhere else from this area. It is suggested to make Vermicompost from fallen leaves in the nursery in Tejovanam Urban Park.

He said that it was commendable that the District Green Fund has set up a central nursery with a capacity of 50 lakh plants at a cost of Rs 5.85 crore for three years. Forest officials briefed the Minister on the development issues of Chintamadaka Urban Park and Gajvel Kalpaka Vanam Urban Park. In this regard, the forest development photo session was organised by the forest department.