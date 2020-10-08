Hathras alert: Telangana CM KCR for women safety

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday directed the police officials to accord top priority to the safety of women and ensure that no attacks on Dalits take place in the state.

Addressing a high-level meeting consisting of the Chief Secretary, the DGP, Forest and Excise officials, KCR said it had come to his notice that there have been some incidents of attack on Dalits.

He said after formation of the new state, there has been sea-change in the image of the police and it has now come to be known as friendly police. The state had become a role model in maintaining law and order and social harmony. This concept needs to be taken further and police should ensure that the complainants were treated with empathy and create confidence that their grievances would be addressed.

This meeting assumes importance in the wake of Hathras incident in Uttar Pradesh and some incidents that had taken place in the state some time back.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to prepare an action plan ensuring the safety of women. He said the Police department needs to work hard to achieve zero crime against women in the state in the coming days. He suggested further strengthening of women police stations and provide required amenities, including rest rooms for women police officials in the stations.

Taking serious note of drugs' abuse and smuggling of timber, the Chief Minister instructed the forest officials to work in coordination with the state police and take stringent action against those involved in the smuggling and poaching. He praised the police and excise officials for making the state 'gudumba-free."

The CM enquired about the progress in the construction of the Command Control Room in Hyderabad and asked DGP Mahendar Reddy to prepare an action plan for the installation of 10 lakh CCTV cameras in the state capital which emerged as the hub of global investments. He stressed the need to use more IT applications to curb the organised crime.